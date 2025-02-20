Letting insurers monitor your driving habits can lead to big savings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Finding a way to get a break on car insurance may be as simple as taking it easy on your brakes while driving.

These days more insurance companies are offering drivers the opportunity to monitor their driving for discounts.

"When my renewal came up, I got over a $100 discount from the $700 (I was paying)," Stephanie Donner of Boca Raton said.

The monitoring is down over an app on her cellphone.

"The two main things they look at are hard braking — slamming on your brakes — and fast acceleration," Donner said.

Insurance professionals say the savings are real for those willing to sign up.

"What I tell my clients is if you're not a bad driver, you'll probably get some discount," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

He said the savings can top off at 18%.

"Most companies monitor three major factors of driving," Norberg said. "They monitor the distance driven daily, the time of day and they monitor what they call hard braking, and that's when you slam on the brakes and have the car nose dive."

Norberg said about 25% of his customers allow insurers to monitor their driving habits. The rest are reluctant because of privacy concerns.

"A lot of people think it's a big brother thing, they don’t want to be monitored," Norberg said. "They think they're going to be using it for other info and that's not the case."