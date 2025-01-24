Jobs most likely to see salary gains in 2025

The jobs most likely to get a paise raise this year center around three industries, according to ResumeGenius' 2025 Wage Growth Report.

Experts say jobs in health care continue to reap dividends because of our aging population. Jobs that also pay well center around careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and wellness occupations.

WATCH BELOW: Career expert outlines job trends for 2025

Which jobs mostly likely to see raises in 2025?

One of the wellness jobs currently in demand may be tied to the shift to end remote work and return to the office.

Nathan Soto, a career expert with ResumeGenius said there are currently more than 200,000 position openings for Corporate Wellness Specialists. Companies hire these specialists to boost employee engagement, satisfaction and ultimately productivity.

"This is part of improving workplace culture or workplace vibes and using psychology to really find out what people want out of the workplace," Soto said.

Other jobs seeing salary gains based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics are the following:

