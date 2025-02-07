Inflation expected to take a bite out of Valentine's Day plans in 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Inflation is expected to take a bite out of Valentine's Day plans this year. According to a new WalletHub survey, 39% of Americans said it will impact their holiday.

Total spending is expected to reach $27.5 billion for Valentine's Day this year or $181 per person. However, with people forced to make hard choices in this economy, the study found 34% don't expect their sweetheart to spend any money on gifts this year.

How much Americans will spend on Valentine's Day this year

Why Valentine's Day could break hearts this year

Three out of four people polled said they think financial infidelity can be worse than physical cheating.

Miami ranked 20 as one of the best places to travel for Valentine's Day for several factors including the sheer number of options and weather. San Francisco, Seattle and San Antonio rounded out the top three on the list.

Other Key Takeaways from the WalletHub Survey:

