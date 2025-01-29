How you can grow your value and happiness at work

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Julie Kampf, CEO and Founder of JBK Associates International, offers an important piece of advice for anyone looking to grow their value and happiness in their current job.

"Never stop growing," Kampf said. "Always be aware of your personal brand. Always try to do more and learn more. Never stop learning."

'Never stop learning': How to grow your value at work

Kampf also suggested to keep these three things in mind if you're looking to grow your value at work.

Be visible — If you are a remote worker, turn on the camera during video meetings and make a point to be in the office when reality allows.

Prioritize personal development — Find courses and learning opportunities related to your job, and consider asking your employer to support the continued education.

Set goals — Take initiative and ask to be part of the conversation with your supervisor to set yearly goals.