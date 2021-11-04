How to save money online shopping on National Cash Back Day

If you want to get the most bang out of your buck and get some dough back in your pocket, National Cash Back Day is your day.

The shopping holiday is designed to give the online bargain hunter money back in their pockets.

"We're actually really big fans of BOMO: buy or miss out this holiday season. So starting that shopping early is extremely important," said Rebecca Gramuglia from Topcashback.com.

Originally started by savings website Retailmenot.com, this day's deals feature as much as 20 percent cash back from several retailers like Addidas, Levis and also money back for buying beauty products and sporting goods

When shopping through a cash back website, you're typically given money back into your bank account, Paypal or even a gift card.

It's getting something in return for being a savvy shopper.

"Can you earn cash back on a certain category or at certain stores during certain months. When you are doing your holiday shopping it's taking that few extra minutes to do your research, knowing how much you can save," Gramuglia said.

In a recent top cash back survey, 86 percent of shoppers said they'd be shopping online.

Shopping in that manner is the way to get the most savings this day.

Retailmenot.com is extending savings for Thursday and Friday.

Shoppers can take it too the next level and install a money saving web browser extension through Topcashback or services like Rakuten.

Those browser extensions consistently alert you to cash back deals.

A sign of the times as shoppers have adapted.

"As things are opening more and more up people will go to the stores but online I think is just really here to stay. But online is just here to stay and continuing to be the go-to for holiday shopping," Gramuglia said.