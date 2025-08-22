WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's beaches are known for a lot of things, but theft isn't one of them. The Sunshine State doesn't even rank in the top five for beaches that are prone to theft.

How prone are Florida beaches to theft?

The Action Network looked at data for 500 beaches and found California, North Carolina and Hawaii all topped the places where pickpockets are hard at work.

Seven beaches in Florida actually made the lowest risk for theft list. Keewaydin Island, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Navarre Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Grayton Beach State Park and Blue Mountain Beach each had a theft probability of 1.47%

According to The Action Network, thieves are prowling around for the obvious like wallets, cash, keys and backpacks, but they've also been known to steal pricey sandals and food.

