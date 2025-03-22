Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

How much have these fast-casual restaurants increased their prices since 2020?

FinanceBuzz.com found the prices at 16 popular chain restaurants rose on average 42% from 2020 to 2025
Fast-casual restau
WPTV
Fast-casual restau
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Going out to eat, even at a fast-casual restaurant, is getting more expensive according to a new study that shows some prices are rising faster than inflation.

FinanceBuzz.com, a personal finance website based in Delray Beach, found the prices at 16 popular chain restaurants rose on average 42% from 2020 to 2025.

"Though fast-casual tends to be on the more affordable side, the reality is that what once was a reliable low-cost option might not be within people's budgets," researcher Chris Lewis said. "This is especially true of breakfast places given the rising costs of eggs recently."

WATCH: Will the price of fast-casual dining continue to rise?

How much have these fast-casual restaurants increased their prices since 2020?

At the top of the FinanceBuzz list is Waffle House, with prices rising 96% over 5 years, followed by IHOP at 82% and Texas Roadhouse at 46%.

The study noted the grilled chicken biscuit at Waffle House was up 150%.

The list of the 16 restaurants from FinanceBuzz:

  • Waffle House: 96% increase
  • IHOP: 82% increase
  • Texas Roadhouse: 46% increase
  • TGI Fridays: 45% increase
  • Applebee's: 41% increase
  • Cheesecake Factory: 40% increase
  • Hooters: 40% increase
  • Chili's: 39% increase
  • Denny's: 36% increase
  • Cracker Barrel: 35% increase
  • Red Lobster: 34% increase
  • Olive Garden: 30% increase
  • Outback Steakhouse: 29% increase
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: 29% increase
  • BJ's Brewhouse: 26% increase
  • Longhorn Steakhouse: 26% increase
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening