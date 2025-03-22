WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Going out to eat, even at a fast-casual restaurant, is getting more expensive according to a new study that shows some prices are rising faster than inflation.

FinanceBuzz.com, a personal finance website based in Delray Beach, found the prices at 16 popular chain restaurants rose on average 42% from 2020 to 2025.

"Though fast-casual tends to be on the more affordable side, the reality is that what once was a reliable low-cost option might not be within people's budgets," researcher Chris Lewis said. "This is especially true of breakfast places given the rising costs of eggs recently."

WATCH: Will the price of fast-casual dining continue to rise?

How much have these fast-casual restaurants increased their prices since 2020?

At the top of the FinanceBuzz list is Waffle House, with prices rising 96% over 5 years, followed by IHOP at 82% and Texas Roadhouse at 46%.

The study noted the grilled chicken biscuit at Waffle House was up 150%.

The list of the 16 restaurants from FinanceBuzz:

