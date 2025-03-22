How much have these fast-casual restaurants increased their prices since 2020?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Going out to eat, even at a fast-casual restaurant, is getting more expensive according to a new study that shows some prices are rising faster than inflation.
FinanceBuzz.com, a personal finance website based in Delray Beach, found the prices at 16 popular chain restaurants rose on average 42% from 2020 to 2025.
"Though fast-casual tends to be on the more affordable side, the reality is that what once was a reliable low-cost option might not be within people's budgets," researcher Chris Lewis said. "This is especially true of breakfast places given the rising costs of eggs recently."
At the top of the FinanceBuzz list is Waffle House, with prices rising 96% over 5 years, followed by IHOP at 82% and Texas Roadhouse at 46%.
The study noted the grilled chicken biscuit at Waffle House was up 150%.
The list of the 16 restaurants from FinanceBuzz:
- Waffle House: 96% increase
- IHOP: 82% increase
- Texas Roadhouse: 46% increase
- TGI Fridays: 45% increase
- Applebee's: 41% increase
- Cheesecake Factory: 40% increase
- Hooters: 40% increase
- Chili's: 39% increase
- Denny's: 36% increase
- Cracker Barrel: 35% increase
- Red Lobster: 34% increase
- Olive Garden: 30% increase
- Outback Steakhouse: 29% increase
- Buffalo Wild Wings: 29% increase
- BJ's Brewhouse: 26% increase
- Longhorn Steakhouse: 26% increase