How much does a wedding cost in Florida in 2025?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might not need any help planning their upcoming nuptials, but wedding season is in full bloom, and many couples are looking at their budgets.

Wedding planning site Zola recently released national data on the average cost of weddings, which in 2025 is around $36,000. That's up from $33,000 in 2024 and $29,000 in 2023.

It also broke down wedding costs by state, and in Florida, the average cost is approximately $34,570.

Breaking down costs by metro area in Florida, Zola found a wedding in Miami costs around $46,103; Tampa costs $37,500; and Orlando costs $25,854.

New Jersey ranks as the most expensive state to get married in, followed by New York.

The report notes that reducing the size of your guest list will help with costs, and found the following financial trends for couples in 2025:

