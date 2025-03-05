How many paid time off days did Floridians leave behind in 2024?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study ranks Florida fifth out of states where workers get the least amount of paid time off days.

Solitaired, a website that studies trends that help people relax and unwind, says Floridians average 9.27 PTO days each year, compared to close to 12 days in other parts of the country.

WATCH: Where Florida ranks in terms of PTO

Where Florida ranks in terms of PTO days

The study, conducted in December 2024, shows Floridians left about 3 PTO days on the table last year. Another way to look at it is, 56% of Florida workers didn't use all of their paid time off.

The top reasons the study found people didn't max out all of their time:



41% say they're saving their PTO for a rainy day or something unexpected



31% say they're too focused on work



30% want to avoid the workload that builds up if they take off

The No. 1 reason Florida workers dip into their PTO, according to Solitaired, is for a sick day.