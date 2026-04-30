Florida takes second place on list of most expensive states for car ownership

Florida has topped a new list as the second most expensive state to drive.

Florida second most expensive state for car ownership

Examining a study by Grease Monkey, Floridians pay the second most to own a car behind drivers in California.

Florida drivers also feel drained by higher gas prices. Earlier this month, AAA ranked Florida in the top 10 states with the highest gas prices.

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In addition to those expenses, the study cities Florida's high auto insurance for propelling it to the top of the list.

On average, Florida drivers pay about $88 a month for car insurance. The study says Floridians tend to shell out more on car repairs and monthly payments.

