WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices have been hovering around $4 for nearly five weeks, but Florida drivers say they're not ready to change their habits just yet. However, a new survey reveals exactly when they'll start making cuts.

A poll of more than 3,000 people by Advance America found that Florida drivers have a clear tipping point – once gas hits $5.01 per gallon, they'll start scaling back their spending.

What Gets Cut First? The study shows that 41% will eat out less often, and almost 30% will reduce travel and entertainment.

Florida drivers say $5 gas will force lifestyle changes, study shows

"It's still bad, but at the end of the day, you still have to eat. You still have to get gas," one Florida driver explained.

The survey shows drivers prefer making small, practical adjustments to their lifestyle spending rather than dramatic changes. Most aren't ready to switch to public transportation or start carpooling – they'd rather cut back on restaurants and weekend trips first.

For the full study, click here.