Florida residents weigh leaving state over rising expenses, poll says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Florida Atlantic University poll reveals that nearly half of Florida residents have considered moving due to rising costs of living, despite the state's continued reputation as an affordable destination for many who live in northern areas of the U.S.

The poll, conducted by FAU's Business and Economic Polling Initiative, surveyed 1,000 Floridians and found growing economic frustration as property taxes, home insurance, and housing costs continue to climb.

"Insurance. That's the biggest one," one resident said when asked about financial pressures.

WATCH BELOW: Florida residents weigh leaving state over rising expenses

Poll: Florida residents weigh leaving state over rising expenses

The findings come as a surprise to researchers, given Florida's traditional appeal as an escape from high-cost northern states.

"I may have guessed that Floridians were happier than everybody else, but maybe that trend isn't bearing out," said Eric Levy, the assistant director of FAU's Business and Economic Polling Initiative (BEPI). "It was a surprise by itself to me too."

The poll results reflect concerns voiced across social media platforms, where discussions about Florida's affordability have become increasingly common. One recent Reddit thread about moving to Florida included comments suggesting the state's new motto should be "southern wages and east coast prices."

For many residents, the financial strain is becoming overwhelming. One viewer shared on the WPTV Facebook page that "property taxes and home insurance eat up most of my living budget" and that they are "seriously thinking of moving" due to a lack of "feasible relief in sight."

"If you want to live in Palm Beach County, Palm Beach means reach. Reach for your wallet, reach for your savings," Palm Beach County resident Bobby Burke told WPTV.

Despite these concerns, Florida continues to attract new residents, though population growth has slowed since the pandemic. The state remains a destination for those seeking to escape higher costs elsewhere, even as current residents grapple with their own affordability challenges.

The poll highlights a growing tension between Florida's appeal as a low-cost alternative and the reality facing long-term residents who are increasingly feeling priced out of their home state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.