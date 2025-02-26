Florida ranks No. 16 in states that spend the most on groceries, WalletHub study says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida is No. 16 in a new ranking of states that spend the most on groceries.

The average amount that Floridians spend on groceries for a family of four is $120.31 per week, according to a new WalletHub study.

How does Florida grocery prices compare to other states?

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, explained the metrics used to calculate the weekly cost figure.

"We compared prices of 26 grocery items (in each of the 50 states) ranging from meat to dairy, fruit, vegetables, frozen fruit and cleaning products, things like that against the median annual income of each state," Lupo said.

One of the items that Florida shoppers tend to pay more for compared to those in other states is ground beef. WalletHub said Florida sits at No. 19 on the list of states that pay the most for ground beef.

USE THE MAP BELOW TO SEE HOW EACH STATE RANKED IN THE STUDY

Florida shoppers also pay more for sugar (No. 3 most expensive state), potatoes (No. 11), and soft drinks (No. 22).

WalletHub said some of the products that Florida residents tend to pay less for are eggs (No. 48 least expensive state), bananas (No. 50), cornflakes (No. 48) and dish detergent (No. 33).

"While grocery prices have gone up tremendously in recent years, the states in which people spend the greatest percentage of their income on groceries actually aren't those with the highest prices," Lupo said. "Instead, the median incomes in these states are quite low, so even with reasonable grocery prices, residents end up shelling out a higher percentage of their earnings than people in states with more expensive products."

The median monthly household income Floridians spend on groceries equates to 2.13%, the study found.