Florida gets grilled in new ranking of foodborne illnesses, ranking 6th in the country

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new study has ranked Florida as the sixth-highest state for rates of foodborne illnesses.

Traceone, a product management company that specializes in the food and beverage industry, looked at several years of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found for every 100,000 residents, which is roughly the population of Boca Raton, there are at least 60 reports of people getting sick.

According to the data, Florida records at least 13,483 foodborne illnesses a year.

Salmonella is the biggest culprit of foodborne sickness in the Sunshine State, linked to uncooked or undercooked food. The timing is especially important because experts say a third of the country's foodborne illnesses occur between June and August.

