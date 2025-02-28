Florida Department of Health offering free swimming classes for young children

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is offering free swimming vouchers for children to take lessons.

Florida has led the nation in child drowning deaths. Data from the Florida Department of Children and Families shows 101 kids drowned in 2024.

To apply for the swimming voucher, families must reside in Florida and the child must be 4 years old or younger at the time of the application. The family income also can be no more than 200% of the federal poverty level.

The federal poverty level for a family of four in Florida according to HealthCare.gov is around $62,400.

Click here to apply for a free voucher through WaterSmartFL and see who is offering lessons.