Florida auto insurance rates still accelerating; Insurify says they could rise 10% in 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As most of us look to cut costs and stick to budgets, the price of car insurance in Florida is expected to keep rising.

WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny is tracking the rates and asking why the price to insure your vehicle continues to increase.

Florida car insurance rates could rise 10% in 2025, report say

We found that online insurance agent Insurify said auto insurance rates in Florida will go up 10% this year. One big reason is something that comes with being a heavily populated state like Florida — a lot of wrecks.

Insurify's numbers in Florida show that a 10% jump will drive up the average full coverage policy to just under $3,500 a year.

Nationally, the hike is only expected to be 5%.

But Insurify analyst Chase Gardner said it's not just how we drive that is affecting the rates.

"Other factors are out of drivers' control," Gardner said. "That includes inflation, which has been affecting everyone across the country but things can kind of spiral in a situation like Florida where you also have where you have very severe and real threats because of natural disasters potentially exacerbated by climate change."

He pointed out that hurricanes Helene and Milton last year did a lot of damage to vehicles because of flooding and that drives up claims, making it a tough year for auto insurers in Florida.

Insurify's report said car insurance rates in the U.S. have soared 42% since 2022 and 15% in 2024.

As always, you are advised to shop around to find the cheapest rate. Also, consider using the insurance company's app, which monitors your driving habits but can save your a few hundred dollars.