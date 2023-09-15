Florida 5th-most expensive state to own car as repair prices, wait times to increase

PORT ST LUCIE, St Lucie County — The UAW strike impacts are expected to touch South Florida. raising prices from the consumer to the auto body and repair shops.

Already, financial website GOBankingRates.comranked Florida the 5th most expensive state to own a car, factoring in insurance, gas and general upkeep.

"It's just ridiculous. One word," David Lurry, of Port St Lucie, said. "Definitely in auto insurance, it’s increased substantially."

"One car, my van is $400 a month, my truck is $600 a month, insurance is about $375 for both of em," said Kerry Neufeld, also of Port St. Lucie. "Then gas, the truck’s 100 bucks."

John Bryja/WPTV Kerry Neufeld of Port St. Lucie explains how much it costs to maintain all of his cars.

"Everything. Everything has increased," added Linda Doser.

Unfortunately, to top off those costs, will likely come spikes in the cost of repairs for some car owners who have Ford, General Motor, Chrysler or Jeeps.

"Yes, it’s hard, very hard for people," said Andrew Brown, owner of Four Points Auto in Port St. Lucie.

Brown himself has seen skyrocketing costs increase.

John Bryja/WPTV Four Points Auto owner Andrew Brown explains how he is already seeing price hikes.

"Prices are going up, we see that in our prices with all different vendors," he said. "I see a little more everyday."

Now, he said with a lack of workers, comes a shortage of parts, which will drive up costs. He said he's seen the red flags before.

"The problem we're going to have is when we need a part from the dealer," Brown said. "I’ll give you an example, when COVID hit, I was trying to find an engine computer. Nobody had one, we had to wait, the customer had to wait, they can’t run the car, and that’s a big problem."

Now, Brown has a tough choice. Either he passes on the cost to his customers, or absorbs it himself. For him, it's a lose lose.

“It’s very hard to tell you what to do at that point," Brown said. "It’s tough, it’s tough.”

John Bryja/WPTV Linda Doser (right) of Port St. Lucie shares that despite cost of owning and maintaining a car in Florida, there's no place she'd rather be.

Still Brown makes his pennies count, and his customers do, too.

“Yeah, it really makes a difference," he said.

“Florida's still a great place to live, I wouldn’t live anywhere else," added Doser.

While there's not much Brown said you can do about the rising cost of repairs, the American Automobile Association said there are ways you can help costs if you're planning on buying a car.

Below are some tips from AAA:

