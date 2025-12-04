FBI warns shoppers about increase in scams, fraud this holiday season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The FBI is urging shoppers to "take a beat" this holiday season.

The FBI Miami Bureau says it is seeing more fraud scams in South Florida this year. Many of the scams involve targeted ads that seem realistic because they use artificial intelligence.

FBI encourages Floridians to "Take a Beat"

“Remember the old adage, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is," says Brett Skiles, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Miami. "Do your due diligence, make sure that great offer isn’t a scam."

Federal authorities say one of the most common tactics scammers use is creating a false sense of urgency, trying to create immediate fear. Instead of acting on the fly, the FBI says "take a beat", look for red flags and don't be coerced into a trap.

Authorities say scams can range from shopping to job placement or giving to a charity. Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls and never give or send money, checks or gift cards to unverified people or businesses.

