Expert lays out what job seekers need to know about artificial intelligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is exploring the job market and its impact from the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Job market expert Julie Kampf, the CEO of JBK Associates International in Palm Beach Gardens, said A.I. is increasingly becoming part of the job hunt.

"The amount of resumes that can come through A.I. through a company is extraordinary," Kampf said. "You want to make sure your resume is really crisp and really clean and make your key words stand out."

Here are three pieces of expert advice from Kampf:

