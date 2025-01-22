Expert lays out what job seekers need to know about artificial intelligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is exploring the job market and its impact from the emergence of artificial intelligence.
Job market expert Julie Kampf, the CEO of JBK Associates International in Palm Beach Gardens, said A.I. is increasingly becoming part of the job hunt.
"The amount of resumes that can come through A.I. through a company is extraordinary," Kampf said. "You want to make sure your resume is really crisp and really clean and make your key words stand out."
Here are three pieces of expert advice from Kampf:
- Highlight your human skills: Make sure key words in your resume stand-out in areas where A.I. might fall short like strategic thinking or emotional intelligence.
- Spelling and grammar matter: Make sure your resume is on-point with spelling and grammar because A.I. might kick your resume out automatically if there is a mistake.
- Learn it: Learn A.I. and get familiar with some of the more commonly used A.I. apps. Kampf points out that in a world where A.I. is seemingly not going away, job seekers are best advised to embrace and learn it