Economy expected to dampen holiday spirit for most Americans this year

A new holiday shopping survey shows the economy is going to be a "grinch" this year.

WalletHub released the results of a national survey gauging holiday shopper sentiment.

Shoppers say they could do without this 'tradition' this holiday season

Here are some of the key takeaways:



Nearly two out of three people who were polled say the economy will make the holidays less fun this year



61% of people say they'd enjoy the holidays more if they could do without the tradition of exchanging gifts. Many people cite gift exchanges as a major source of holiday stress.



33% of people say they will apply for a new credit card to help make holiday purchases



The majority of those polled for the survey, 85% say the plan to spend the same amount or less on the holidays compared to last year

To see the full findings of the report how how charitable contributes could be impacted, view the full survey here: Holiday Shopping Survey (2025)