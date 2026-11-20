WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Even though the latest round of flooding is tapering off, the problems are only beginning for drivers whose cars were flooded. Rosalie Barrios is learning a costly lesson, the hard way.

Barrios says she had no idea her car was about to be overtaken by water when she was driving home from her nursing job earlier this month. When she turned into her neighborhood, the water seemed manageable, until it wasn't.

"All of a sudden the car just sank, the water came in, and I was panicking," said Barrios.

Within hours, her car conked out. The engine was waterlogged and ruined.

Ron Katz, owner and mechanic of a MIDAS location in West Palm Beach, said nearly 10 gallons of water seeped into Barrios' engine. He flushed it out, but says the car was too far gone.

Since the beginning of the month, Katz has serviced a handful of flooded cars. He's only been able to save one. He said the biggest mistake drivers make when they get caught in floodwaters is not letting it be and calling a tow truck.

"Human nature is, you're going to try and start your car, but the engine will hydrolock from the water being in the engine, and it'll just blow a hole through the engine," says Katz.

Katz has taken to social media this month to warn readers not to try and start their vehicles if they find themselves trapped in high water.

It's something Barrios wishes she'd known. She says her insurance company declared her car a total loss. Because she still owes on it, she's now underwater again.

"I invested a lot of money, and the car was running fine. Now I'm lost. I have nothing again," says Barrios.

