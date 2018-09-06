DIRTY DINING: 5 area restaurants temporarily closed for high-priority violations

A Fort Pierce restaurant is on the dirty dining list for the second week in a row.

State inspectors once again found rodent droppings at Harbor Cove on Harbortown Drive in Fort Pierce. They also put a stop sale on potentially hazardous food, due to temperature abuse.

>>READ MORE DIRTY DINING STORIES<<

State inspectors found roach activity in the Pollo Tropical Cafe at 2611 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Eight live roaches were found, but inspectors say the operator removed, cleaned and sanitized all areas.

At Jon Smith Subs in Royal Palm Beach, inspectors found dozens of live and dead flies.

Rayizah Caribbean Cuisine in Fort Pierce had six dead roaches in kitchen floor along with live roaches and rodent droppings too.

Debra's Place in North Palm Beach had live roaches, plus toxic chemicals stored in the wrong areas.

All of the restaurants have reopened after passing a follow-up inspection.