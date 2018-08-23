DIRTY DINING: Three restaurants temporarily closed in Fort Pierce

The state shut down three restaurants in Fort Pierce temporarily after finding rodents, roaches, and unsanitary conditions.

Inspectors found live roaches and 93 rodent droppings inside the Harbor Cove Restaurant on Harbortown Drive in Fort Pierce last week.

They passed a follow-up inspection on Monday.

State inspectors also checked out Cowboys BBQ and Steak Company on 5000 Okeechobee Road.

Inspectors said an employee with no hair restraint engaged in food prep and sneeze guards were not efficient in protecting food.

Inspectors found live flies, and live and dead roaches inside the restaurant as well.

About 50 dead roaches were found in Chinese Thai to Go on N 25th in Fort Pierce. There were also several live roaches found too.

Inspectors checked out McCray's Backyard BBQ and Seafood in Riviera Beach too.

Inspectors found 28 dry rodent droppings inside the restaurant.

Raw animal foods were also not properly separated from one another.