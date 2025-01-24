Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Digital skills are all the rage: How it can help in your job search

Career guru explains why digital expertise is key to landing a job
Computer keyboard
AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York.
Computer keyboard
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you want to jump-start your job hunt, a local career and job market expert suggested making your digital skills stand out.

"I think digital has transcended every sector you can imagine, and the great thing is if you have digital expertise you don't have to stay in one industry," Julie Kampf, founder and CEO of JBK Associates International, said.

WATCH BELOW: Why digital skills are important in your career

Digital job trends for 2025

Kampf said job seekers with digital expertise can more easily cross into various industries.

She also pointed out that tech jobs have long been ripe for this kind of expertise, with positions in health, wellness and fitness seeing a surge in demand for digital skills.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening