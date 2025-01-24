Digital skills are all the rage: How it can help in your job search

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you want to jump-start your job hunt, a local career and job market expert suggested making your digital skills stand out.

"I think digital has transcended every sector you can imagine, and the great thing is if you have digital expertise you don't have to stay in one industry," Julie Kampf, founder and CEO of JBK Associates International, said.

WATCH BELOW: Why digital skills are important in your career

Digital job trends for 2025

Kampf said job seekers with digital expertise can more easily cross into various industries.

She also pointed out that tech jobs have long been ripe for this kind of expertise, with positions in health, wellness and fitness seeing a surge in demand for digital skills.