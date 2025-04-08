Cost of coffee: How tariffs could affect your cup of joe

STUART, Fla. — With new tariffs on U.S. imports, the cost of coffee could soon be a little more expensive.

The United States is the second largest importer of coffee in the world.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield listened to a Stuart coffee roaster who said the brewing tariffs could result in higher prices for beans and your cup of joe.

Stephanie Hutton, co-owner of The Roasted Record in Stuart, said she has beans and tariffs on her mind.

"The majority of what we're doing here is (impacted by) all those countries that are getting hit with it," Hutton said.

Hutton is talking about the tariffs on countries she gets most of her beans from, such as Brazil, Colombia and Indonesia.

"We have to put our coffee order in this week," Hutton said. “So, (we're) not looking forward to that."

Brazil and Colombia were both hit with a 10% tariff and Indonesia with a 32% tariff.

It’s a price that Hutton said she hopes not to pass on to customers.

"We're trying really hard not to roll that into them," Hutton said, "but when your $4 latte is suddenly $9, it's not because we wanted to. We're feeling it as well."

According to the USDA, the United States is the second largest importer of coffee in the world, with 80% of it coming from Latin America.

Dr. Brian Strow, Dean of the Rinker School of Business at Palm Beach Atlantic University, said coffee shops will be impacted by the tariffs.

"This will make doing small business in the coffee industry even harder than it was," Strow said.

Even if you decide to avoid buying coffee out, Strow said you can't escape the tariffs.

"Buying coffee at the grocery store or a convenience store is going to go up as well," Strow said.

Hutton's biggest worry is how to plan for what's next.

"We don't know if it's going to get higher, if it's going to get lower," Hutton said. "It's just not having any answers to be able to plan. It's really hard to plan."