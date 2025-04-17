Business is booming for self-storage industry in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It seems like everywhere you look, a new self-storage business is popping up.

According to research by Storage Cafe, it's indicative of all the growth happening across Florida.

Business is booming for storage industry in Florida

The report shows Florida is home to 13 of the country's fastest-growing cities.

Davenport, located in the Lakeland metro area of Central Florida, is the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to the report. Other areas seeing a population boom are Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

As the population takes off, self-storage development is closely behind.

The self-storage industry has added 452 million square feet of new space over the past decade, pushing the total inventory close to 2 billion square feet by the end of last year.

Click here to read the full report to see the rest of the country's fastest-growing cities and what's driving these changes.