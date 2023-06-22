Boca Raton company fulfills generator orders after business suddenly closes

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Treasure Coast families that were prepping for storm season found themselves in a tough spot after a company closed its doors. However, a South Florida company stepped in and was there to help out.

Energized Electric in Fort Pierce left hundreds of paying customers out thousands of dollars after they purchased generators they never received.

Annette Speach was one of the customers.

"We didn't think we were ever gonna see a generator," Speach said.

She was one of hundreds of people left waiting on her new generator, and there were thousands more waiting for maintenance.

However, Jesse Rack, who owns Rack Electric, a South Florida company with a seven-year track record of service to customers, watched WPTV's stories and stepped in to help out.

"There would have been 3,000 customers," Rack said. "I know it sounds shocking, but 2,700 maintenance contracts ... and then 300 installations, 150 of which were never started, so it was very complicated."

Rack said he bought Energized Electric outright and has been working around the clock to help customers like Debbie Stanley.

"Rack not only stepped into this, they stepped up," Stanley said. "They got the job done, and I'm glad that I stuck with it. And I'm glad that they came through for me."

Rack's crews have working seven days a week on the backlog. Now, all of the generators have been delivered just in time for storm season.

"It feels really good," Rack said. "I mean been working with my dad for 10 years now. I think one of the things I'm most proud of is that Rack has always done the right thing the first time. ... We're not the cheapest, but we give you unmatched customer service. We give you quality work, which is hard to find nowadays, and we give you fair pricing."

Rack said they have serviced all of the more than 3,000 customers that were in need of help. There are only about 200 service calls left on that long list, and they should close that gap in the next couple of weeks.