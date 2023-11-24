'Black Friday' deals lead to early morning lines at Tanger Outlets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach had crowds forming early in the morning to take advantage of some "Black Friday" deals.

Shoppers who lined up before the doors opened at 6 a.m. said the deals have been pretty good.

Those who spoke to WPTV said they woke up as early as 4:25 a.m. to be there when stores opened.

"I didn't want to get into the craziness," Rose Marie Ferrer said. "It's like when you go to Costco on a Saturday morning. It's like, I can't deal with all of that. So, I'd rather get there early and get out."

The National Retail Federation predicts more than 130 million people will be shopping on "Black Friday," reflecting a healthy holiday season.

Still, the mall was never too busy. Online shopping is still the most popular choice for "Black Friday" purchases, but others still like the brick-and-mortar tradition.

"I'm not a shop online girl," Taylor Weinstein said. "I love to go to the stores, hold the material in my hand, feel what it feels like. I love to just be able to try things on and just experience the excitement in the stores."

The Tanger Outlets will remain open until 9 p.m. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.