Florida driver suing Toyota, Progressive, Connected Analytic Services over alleged data sharing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Central Florida man filed a federal class action lawsuit last week over alleged data tracking in his new car.

Philip Siefke of Eagle Lake, Florida, filed the suit in Texas against Toyota, Progressive Insurance and Connected Analytic Services.

The suit alleges Siefke's driving was monitored and his data sold to his insurance company without his consent.

"The problem with the premise is the consumer is unaware it is happening," said attorney John Yanchunis of Morgan and Morgan, who is representing Siefke. "The automobile doesn't know who is driving the vehicle."

WPTV reached out to Toyota, Progressive and Connected Analytic Services for a comment but did not hear back.

In 2022, when Toyota launched the monitoring, the company stated it was a way for drivers to save money on insurance and that data privacy is a top concern for customers.

Saving on insurance is something that can occur when drivers choose to participate in the monitoring, which tracks things like acceleration and braking.

"Data is money," cybersecurity expert Alan Crowetz, the president and CEO of InfoStream, Inc., said. "In the nature of the business I'm in, I know every company under the sun, from toy manufacturers to the grocery store, want to know everything about you."

Crowetz said drivers should check the user agreements of their vehicles. It's there that you can find the firm that is collecting data and request the information, much like getting a credit report.

Consumer Reports published a story last month about cars spying on drivers and what you need to do to stop it.