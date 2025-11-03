Auto loan debt increases in Florida, according to study

Our cars are costing us a lot more. Florida is one of 10 states falling deeper into debt over car loans according to a new study by WalletHub. The state has seen about a quarter of a percent increase in debt for auto loans since earlier this year.

Wallethub found Floridians are close to owing about $23,000 on their auto loan with monthly payments closer to $564.

By comparison, Wallethub found the average household in the U.S. owes about $13,800 on their auto loan.

Consumer experts suggest the following tips to pay off your car loan debt:



Accelerate your payments: Paying more than the minimum amount each month reduces the principal faster, ultimately saving you money on interest and shortening the overall repayment period.



Refinance for better terms: It can potentially reduce your monthly payments or enable you to pay off the loan more quickly.



Set up automatic payments: Some auto lenders may even give you a discount for setting up autopay.

