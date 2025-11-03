Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Auto loan debt increases in Florida, according to study

Florida is one of 10 states falling deeper into debt over car loans according to a new study by WalletHub
student loan savings
Scripps National
student loan savings
Posted

Our cars are costing us a lot more. Florida is one of 10 states falling deeper into debt over car loans according to a new study by WalletHub. The state has seen about a quarter of a percent increase in debt for auto loans since earlier this year.

WATCH BELOW:

Floridians are riding deeper into debt due to this loan

Wallethub found Floridians are close to owing about $23,000 on their auto loan with monthly payments closer to $564.

By comparison, Wallethub found the average household in the U.S. owes about $13,800 on their auto loan.

Consumer experts suggest the following tips to pay off your car loan debt:

  • Accelerate your payments:  Paying more than the minimum amount each month reduces the principal faster, ultimately saving you money on interest and shortening the overall repayment period. 
  • Refinance for better terms: It can potentially reduce your monthly payments or enable you to pay off the loan more quickly. 
  • Set up automatic payments:  Some auto lenders may even give you a discount for setting up autopay.

See full study here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening