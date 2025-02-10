Accidents in school drop-offs, pick-ups can steer costly problems for drivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Morning and afternoon school drop-offs can feel chaotic, but if parents and caregivers are not careful, it could set off a chain reaction of costly problems.

In the 2025 School Drop-Off and Pickup Report, 1 in 2 parents admit to being frustrated by chaotic school runs. Sixty-five percent of parents worry about their child's safety during the school commute.

Insurance expert warns of costs associated with accidents

School drop-offs, pick-ups can steer costly problems for drivers

Divya Sangameswar, an insurance expert with Value Penguin, said the data from parents who get in a fender-bender in places like the car drop-off line shows it can be the first of many incurred costs. The same can also apply to drivers who get a speeding ticket.

"There are a lot of financial consequences in the form of fines, your insurance premiums will go up," Sangameshwar said. "You may even find it harder to get auto insurance."

While 63% of parents believe the school bus is the best option, 56% of families don't use them. Parents cite concerns like buses coming too early, not being able to track where the bus is, overcrowding and bullying. These concerns are why 4 in 10 parents prefer to drive their children to school over all other options.

Insurance experts recommend drivers obey the rules of the road, including stopping for school buses. Failing to stop not only increases your risk of hitting a child that is crossing the street, but it can also trigger fines, and lead to points on your driving record, which could cause you to pay higher premiums.

Experts said insurance companies could be inclined to reward you in the form of safe driving discounts and no-accident discounts for good driving habits. The savings could help offset increasing auto rates, which could increase on average by 7.5% this year.