Bed Bath & Beyond to close 4 locations in Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Bed Bath & Beyond will close 87 more stores nationwide, including four in Palm Beach County, as it attempts to stave off bankruptcy.

The store closures were announced Monday.

Bed Bath & Beyond will shutter stores in 31 states.

Eleven Florida stores were announced in the most-recent round of closures – the most of any state.

Of the 11 Florida locations closing, Palm Beach County has the most.

Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Royal Palm Beach and west of Boca Raton are all on the chopping block.

Palm Beach County's southernmost Bed Bath & Beyond is in the same shopping plaza where Regal Cinemas recently announced it is closing the Shadowood 16 movie theater.

Bed Bath & Beyond's beauty store brand, Harmon, is also closing its Jupiter location.

Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Palm Beach County closing: