Bed Bath & Beyond to close 4 locations in Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Bed Bath & Beyond will close 87 more stores nationwide, including four in Palm Beach County, as it attempts to stave off bankruptcy.
The store closures were announced Monday.
Bed Bath & Beyond will shutter stores in 31 states.
Eleven Florida stores were announced in the most-recent round of closures – the most of any state.
Of the 11 Florida locations closing, Palm Beach County has the most.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Royal Palm Beach and west of Boca Raton are all on the chopping block.
Palm Beach County's southernmost Bed Bath & Beyond is in the same shopping plaza where Regal Cinemas recently announced it is closing the Shadowood 16 movie theater.
Bed Bath & Beyond's beauty store brand, Harmon, is also closing its Jupiter location.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Palm Beach County closing:
- 371 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
- 540 State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach
- 14824 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach
- 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton (unincorporated)