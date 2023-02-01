Watch Now
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 4 locations in Palm Beach County

Company says stores in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Royal Palm Beach, west of Boca Raton to close
Bed Bath & Beyond in Delray Beach closing, Jan. 31, 2023
Peter Burke/WPTV
The Bed Bath & Beyond store at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail is one of four in Palm Beach County that is closing, Jan. 31, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:13:05-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Bed Bath & Beyond will close 87 more stores nationwide, including four in Palm Beach County, as it attempts to stave off bankruptcy.

The store closures were announced Monday.

Bed Bath & Beyond will shutter stores in 31 states.

Eleven Florida stores were announced in the most-recent round of closures – the most of any state.

Of the 11 Florida locations closing, Palm Beach County has the most.

Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Royal Palm Beach and west of Boca Raton are all on the chopping block.

Palm Beach County's southernmost Bed Bath & Beyond is in the same shopping plaza where Regal Cinemas recently announced it is closing the Shadowood 16 movie theater.

Bed Bath & Beyond's beauty store brand, Harmon, is also closing its Jupiter location.

Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Palm Beach County closing:

  • 371 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
  • 540 State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach
  • 14824 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach
  • 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton (unincorporated)
