Are you owed money? 1 in 5 Floridians has unclaimed property

According to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, last month the state returned $27 million to residents through its unclaimed property program.

Patronis says one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting for them. As a result the department of financial services has launched a website to help Sunshine State residents recover funds they may not know about.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

More than $4 million was returned to residents in West Palm Beach in February 2021.

Below is a breakdown of returned from other Florida cities

February 2021 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:



Pensacola - $587,200

Panama City - $247,700

Tallahassee - $860,600

Jacksonville - $1,513,100

Gainesville - $593,800

Orlando - $4,834,800

Tampa/St. Pete - $5,647,280

Fort Myers/Naples - $979,800

West Palm Beach - $4,265,000

Miami - $8,038,700

According to Patronis, more than $349 million in unclaimed property has been returned since March 2020.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, click here.