United Way of Palm Beach County to provide free tax help

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A team of IRS-certified volunteers with the United Way of Palm Beach County is helping individuals and families prepare their taxes this season.

The free service is being held at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus in the cafeteria of the admission's building on Feb. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible for the program, incomes for individuals and families must have been $68,000 or less in 2021.

Taxpayers will drop off their documents and wait in their cars while volunteers prepare their return.

Appointments are required.

Click here to make an appointment and view a complete list of documents to bring.