Palm Beach County woman honored for her dedication to helping others

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV continues to celebrate phenomenal women during Women's History Month. This time NewsChannel 5 spoke with a woman who is breaking barriers in business with her gourmet food.

"I'm an educator by trade," Trinnette Morris said.

Morris' journey in life was heading in a different direction.

"I always knew that food was important, and I was going to do something with food," she said.

Morris made the decision to become a private chef. Then she began to cater and then over time, she decided to open, not one, but two successful restaurants.

In 2018 Morris, created "Cooking with Trindy." The program brings healthy cooking classes and demonstrations to students and families at West Riviera Elementary School in Riviera Beach, along with Grove Elementary in Belle Glade.

"All the things I knew I wanted to do, we had to ramp it up and do it a little bit faster and a little bit bigger," she said.

Morris was honored earlier this month at a Women's History Month forum in Riviera Beach for women breaking barriers.

"Why not Trinnette is what I would say," Carla Felder said. "I mean she has produced, she has been a here to produce and what I can see, she's still producing."

The group said Morris has been instrumental in bringing other women into business.

"When women come together, we're stronger together than apart," Jade Lawson said.

Morris said she's blessed to have the life and businesses she runs. But it's only the beginning, because she said her goals have yet to be met.