Celebrating Women's History Month with dynamic women duo

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As WPTV is celebrating Women's History Month, we'd like to introduce you to two women and community leaders who can't say enough about each other.

"We give Patty credit for where we are today," Barbara Nicklaus said. She's the founder of the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

"I've learned so much from her," Patty McDonald said. She's President and CEO of the foundation.

They are true partners in their work with Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation based in South Florida, which now helps pediatric patients all over American and in 119 other countries. Since 2004, more than $170 million has been raised through the foundation.

"From the very beginning, I've been there," McDonald said.

"I know I always say a baby is God's opinion that the world should go on, and in a nutshell, that's been what we strive for, and we want to make sure each child gets the treatment they need, whether they have the money for treatment or not," Nicklaus said.

Lucky DeTray is one child who's benefited from the foundation. He's had six surgeries to date.

"I feel very inspired and happy to have them in my life," he said.

Lucky now enjoys water-skiing.

"Jack fell in love with Lucky," Nicklaus said of her husband and golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Both Nicklaus and McDonald said they've learned many life lessons through their foundation work.

"Her passion and giving and kindness goes such a long way," McDonald said about Nicklaus. "When you're a woman in any business, charity or otherwise, sometimes you feel like you have to be tough to get what you want or need, and what I've learned is being kind goes so much further than anything."

"I think Patty was talking about Patty," Nicklaus said. "Everything just hits the nail on the head."