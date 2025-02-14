American Heart Month: How heart disease symptoms differ in men, women

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — February is American Heart Month.

It's a time dedicated to raising awareness and education about heart disease.

American Heart Month: What are the signs of heart disease?

WPTV recently spoke with Dr. Emilio Garcia, a cardiologist with the Palm Beach Health Network.

Garcia described the potential early signs of heart disease and how they differ in women and men.

He explained that it is partly related to the size of blood vessels, which are typically smaller in women.

Garcia said potential early signs of heart disease in men might feel like typical chest pain, but it can be a different sensation for women.

"That may be chest pressure, maybe a chest discomfort that moves to the neck, to the jaw area, to shoulders, to the back," Garcia described.

Other symptoms women especially should watch for include abdominal discomfort, unusual fatigue and breaking out in sweats.