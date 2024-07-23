Why are Delta passengers still seeing delays and cancellations?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is working to find out more about an investigation launched by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation into Delta Airlines.

In a post on x,Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg indicated the agency is holding Delta accountable for issues following the CrowdStrike crash on Friday.

.@USDOT has opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions.



All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 23, 2024

WPTV's Michael Hoffman is digging into why Delta, and what can you do to protect your travel plans.

Travelers on Delta Airlines are still experiencing cancellations, delays, and long lines.

“It”s a nightmare,” said Delta passenger Janis Sessions.

Sessions is trying to make it to a billiards tournament in Alabama. She flew into Fort Lauderdale from San Diego and has had three separate cancellations. Now she’s switching airports.

“I had to cancel that whole thing and I had to drive all the way up to West Palm Beach just to make my flight," Sessions said.

She’s not alone. Mary Allen bought a non-refundable ticket.

“So if I miss my connecting flight from a delay, they won’t reimburse it,” said Allen.

But what resources are you entitled to as a traveler?

According to the Department of Tranportation, passengers are entitled to a refund if they have significantly delayed baggage return and canceled or significantly changed flights. With non-refundable tickets, in some cases taking a cancelation fee and reimbursing the rest in flight credit.

Buttigeg said the U.S. Dept. of Transportation "has opened an investigation into delta air lines” to make sure they’re “taking care of customers."

But why is Delta seeing more issues?

According to its website “half of Delta’s IT systems worldwide are Windows based," adding that their scheduling system for staff, also used Windows.

But after days of issues, travelers like Janis say they're at the end of their rope.

“If this flight gets canceled I'm just going back home. I'll just say forget it," Sessions said.

For more information about your rights as an air traveler, click here.