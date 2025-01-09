VIDEO: Driver ignores crossing gate, hit by Brightline train in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Shocking video this week showed the moment a Brightline train slammed into a car whose driver went through the gates in South Florida.

The collision occurred Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

Brightline posted the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a safety message showing traffic stopped at the crossing as the gates were down and emergency lights were flashing.

The video shows a dark-colored vehicle driving past the traffic, through the gates and onto the tracks as the e train zooms through.

WTVJ via NBC News Channel Aerial video showed severe damage to the vehicle after it was hit by the train on Jan. 8, 2025.

The car was hit on the rear passenger side and the impact sent it into one of the railroad crossing poles, scattering debris on the track and road.

Aerial video showed the aftermath of the crash, with the car partially on the tracks with heavy damage. The train had to stop nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one adult was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

North Miami Beach police officials confirmed the driver of the vehicle disregarded the Brightline traffic arms and lights.

The collision comes just weeks after a Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck was hit by a Brightline train after stopping on the tracks.