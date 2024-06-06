Watch Now
Tri-Rail express train launches July 1 from West Palm Beach to downtown Miami

New service will depart from the West Palm Beach station at 6:30 am
Starting Monday, Tri-Rail trains will begin test runs on Florida East Coast tracks in Miami also used by Brightline and freight trains.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 06, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Tri-Rail express train will be offered starting next month, helping West Palm Beach travelers get to and from downtown Miami.

Starting July 1, the express train will depart from the West Palm Beach station at 6:30 a.m.

It will then have limited stops at the Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport at Dania Beach and the Metrorail Transfer stations before arriving at the MiamiCentral station at 8:05 a.m.

In the evening, Tri-Rail said the return express train will depart MiamiCentral at 5:35 p.m.

"We are thrilled to unveil this new enhancement to our train service," Dave Dech, executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. "By offering a one-seat ride and reducing travel time, we aim to provide an enhanced commuting experience for our passengers and attract new riders to Tri-Rail."

The new express trains will not require passengers to disembark to connect to shuttle trains that go in and out of MiamiCentral Station.

Tri-Rail said the express train's schedule also cuts the time to get between West Palm Beach and Miami by more than 30 minutes.

All non-express trains still offer the option to transfer at the Metrorail Transfer Station.

Tri-Rail also said that all passengers traveling to and from the Miami Airport Station will also benefit from a later departure time.

