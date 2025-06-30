Travel hits record high as 72.2 million Americans head out for Fourth of July holiday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Fourth of July travel rush is officially underway, and this year it’s breaking records.

According to AAA, more than 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel between now and Sunday, July 6 — a 1.47 million person increase over last year’s July 4th week.

Busy holiday travel week begins

That surge was felt at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), where thousands arrived and departed Saturday.

“We’re going for a vacation in Boca Raton,” said airline passenger Elizabeth Johnson.

Another passenger, Jonathan Chung, shared, “We are actually headed on our first trip over to Japan.”

The two are among the masses crowding our airports and jamming our highways from now through next weekend. However, the record breaking travel surge doesn’t come without its headaches.

“It was very hectic today. There was a lot of people at the airport,” Johnson added.

Ron Allen, another airline passenger, noted delays were already creeping in.

“The weather always is a factor and already our flight is an hour delayed,” said Allen.

“We’re just taking it in stride and we know that we’re getting a chance to go somewhere we don’t have the opportunity to,” said Chung.

But delays might be the least of travelers' concerns. After a hailstorm Friday evening in Atlanta, seven outgoing and six incoming Delta flights were canceled at PBI.

While airports are bracing for the crowds, the majority of travelers are expected to hit the roads. AAA projects twelve times more Floridians will road trip this holiday than fly.

Chinay Jackson, road-tripping with her family from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Florida Keys, said, “We drove nine hours yesterday, and today, so far, it’s been six hours.”

Still, she added, “There’s been no traffic for us so far which is great.”

German Vollbracht and his family are heading north.

“We’re going to do a road trip to Michigan,” he said. And while traffic is almost inevitable, he isn’t sweating it.

“We have the right mindset so we don’t care," he said.

Whether in the air or on the road, travelers are urged to plan ahead, expect delays, and keep their patience in tow.