PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving travelers at President Donald J. Trump International Airport were navigating dozens of delayed flights Wednesday, but WPTV observed no cancellations during its reporting as millions of Americans took to the skies ahead of the holiday.

WATCH BELOW: Thanksgiving travelers navigate delays

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen about 17.6 million passengers nationwide between Tuesday and Monday, with more than 3 million passengers expected Sunday, the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period.

Nationwide, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is forecasting more than 417,000 flights during the nine-day Thanksgiving travel period. The federal agency has also warned that weather could affect flights as storms move across several parts of the country.

Across South Florida, conditions varied Wednesday. Travelers reported long security lines at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, while FlightAware recorded more than 1,100 delays nationwide Wednesday morning.

Scripps News Life Holiday travel survival guide: 5 tips for a smoother Thanksgiving trip Tomeka Jones

'We can't wait to be with the family'

Despite delays, many travelers WPTV met in Palm Beach County were focused less on the wait and more on who was waiting for them at the end of the trip.

Yvonne Jackson arrived from Toronto to spend Thanksgiving with family.

"The end result is we're here, we're happy, and we can't wait to be with the family tomorrow," Jackson said.

Her flight took longer than expected as weather complicated the final approach.

"The pilot said they had to circle because the ground was too wet, so we were up there in the clouds and just felt a bit nervous," Jackson said.

Eventually, the flight made it to the ground.

"Finally, he landed with a thud, and we all clapped," she said.

A Thanksgiving and birthday homecoming

On the other side of the arrival doors, Debbie Hunter was waiting for a reunion of her own.

"I'm here to pick up my son," Hunter said. "He's flying in from Washington, D.C. for Thanksgiving."

Her son recently turned 32, making the homecoming a celebration of both his birthday and the holiday.

"Extremely excited," Hunter said. "I love to have my young man come home."

Delayed flight pushes back family reunion

While some families were welcoming relatives home, Barbara Cook and Brian Cook were preparing to fly out to see theirs.

"We were expecting the worst," they said. "So far, it hasn't been too bad."

Their flight to New York's LaGuardia Airport was delayed, meaning their reunion with their daughter and her family would have to wait.

"Probably won't see our family till tomorrow," they said.

But there is an especially important reason to make the trip.

"She has a newborn and a 2-year-old," Barbara Cook said. "So we're excited to see our 10th grandchild."

Brian Cook summed up the motivation behind the holiday journey.

"It's all about family," he said.

How early should you arrive for a Thanksgiving flight?

The TSA recommends arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight during the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

TSA says passengers should also allow extra time for parking, airline check-in, checking bags and security screening.

Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight information before leaving for the airport. The FAA is also encouraging passengers to plan ahead because weather could affect flights throughout the holiday week.

For many travelers making their way through Palm Beach County on Wednesday, however, the delays were easier to accept knowing family was waiting at the other end.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

