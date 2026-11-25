WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Millions of people are hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday, but getting to their final destination isn't always going according to plan.

Heavy rain moved across South Florida on Wednesday, adding another challenge for drivers traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends.

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Thanksgiving travel: Heavy rain, traffic delays create challenges for South Florida drivers

Even with rain in the forecast, some travelers weren't prepared for the unexpected delays they encountered along the way.

More than 4.2 million Floridians are expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Nationwide, the Federal Aviation Administration also expects more than 417,000 flights during the nine-day Thanksgiving travel period, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel stretch in 16 years.

For many travelers, the goal was simply getting home.

"I haven't been home in like a month and a half," one traveler said.

Others were making their way to South Florida, including one man who said, "We're trying to get to Miami."

But the journey became more complicated for drivers on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes, leaving drivers stuck in standstill traffic. The delay was an unexpected hurdle for people already navigating wet roads and holiday congestion.

One man making the trip from Georgia to Miami was among those caught in the backup. Another traveler said a drive that typically takes two hours had quickly turned into three.

"We knew it was going to rain today all day long," one driver said.

Another woman said she expected some delays because of the weather but was surprised by how long traffic had come to a stop.

"Well, we didn't expect to be sitting here an hour for sure. We expected some delays because of rain and potential flooding," she said.

The delay was so significant that she was considering changing her plans altogether.

"We actually might, because it's been so long, might turn around and go back to my daughter's house, in West Palm Beach," she said.

Others found ways to make the unexpected wait a little more entertaining. One child said the family was passing the time by playing a game.

"We're playing like a Heads Up game," the child said.

For another traveler, the immediate priority was getting traffic moving again — and finding a bathroom.

"So we're just hoping this gets moving soon so we can find a Jiffy John somewhere," the traveler said.

Despite the rain and unexpected traffic backups, travelers shared one common goal: making it to their loved ones in time for Thanksgiving.

For drivers still making the trip, officials recommend allowing extra travel time, slowing down on wet roads and staying alert for changing traffic conditions.