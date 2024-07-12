Sword cane, knives, guns, Tasers among items seized by TSA at Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The TSA has released new numbers on guns recovered at security checkpoints across the Sunshine State.

The report showed that 22 firearms were found at Palm Beach International Airport in the first half of 2024. That figure is up compared to the 16 found at the six-month mark of 2023, on track to surpass last year's total number of 36.

Those caught with a gun at airport security could see thousands of dollars in fines, possible criminal charges and could lose their pre-check status for up to five years.

What may surprise you, however, aren't the guns seized but everything else they're catching. In addition to the guns found, TSA officials told WPTV they stumble upon knives, Tasers and other weapons, which they said are usually forgotten in passengers' travel bags.

"I always want to make sure that I don't have something that they might misconstrue or something else," traveler David Dobrow said.

But not all travelers are as careful.

"Some people are frequent travelers, and they will tell you I travel every day, but they're still bringing in the same things that they shouldn't be bringing in," TSA security manager Darrell Brooks said.

TSA at Palm Beach International showed WPTV some of the more unusual items seized by agents over the busy Fourth of July weekend. Among a lot of pocket knives — big and small — they found canes with hidden swords and even a throwing star.

"That's crazy," said traveler Simon Pepa after seeing a picture of a confiscated throwing star. "Who is this guy fighting? The Joker?"

This year travel volume at Palm Beach International Airport is up 8.8% over the last year and with that comes more prohibited items.

"We're averaging about a gun a week," Brooks said.

"I don't know what's wrong with people," traveler Christy Sharb said. "I'm glad that they found out before it got on the flight, but that's absolutely crazy.

TSA told WPTV that most of the travelers' prohibited items get through when people forget to check their bags and for that reason they say it's important to do a thorough check of your travel bag before you get to the airport security line.