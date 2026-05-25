Summer 2026 travel costs: How to stretch your vacation budget this season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The star of the busy summer travel season is here, and so are higher prices for travelers — from the gas pump to the airport.

Prices are up across the board, leaving families with tough choices about where to go and how to get there.

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"We're going to go to Sarasota, Siesta Key," one traveler told WPTV.

Another said flight prices have hit their wallet.

"I don't drive a car, so I'm not feeling it that much, but flight prices have definitely increased," another traveler said.

Chip Lupo, an analyst with WalletHub, said travelers are adjusting their plans to cope with the higher costs.

"They're being a lot more budget-conscious, maybe limiting the time they travel, maybe a week or a long weekend, and the distance where you're traveling, people are maybe not traveling across country, maybe even keeping things a little bit local," Lupo said.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said it's possible that gas prices could reach $5 a gallon this summer.

"July Fourth, if the Strait (of Hormuz) is not reopened, there is a lot of pressure, in addition to potential record-setting prices, there's going to be more pressure than what we've seen in the last couple of months," De Haan said.

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Airfare has already jumped 10 to 20% this year as jet fuel costs have risen. Clint Henderson at The Points Guy said now is the time to use any rewards you've been saving.

"I work at The Points Guy, so I will tell you if you've been stockpiling points and miles; now is the time to burn them," Henderson said.

Henderson also said flexibility on travel days can lead to real savings.

"If you travel on a Tuesday you can save some money, so Tuesday Wednesday and Saturdays are the cheapest days to travel because there's less business travelers on those days and more seats available," Henderson said.

Whether flying or driving this summer, travel experts say the best approach is to shop for deals early and compare prices before booking.

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