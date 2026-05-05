Summer travel costs are rising. Here's how to save on flights and gas this season.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The summer travel season is approaching, and higher airfares and gas prices are making vacation planning more difficult for many travelers.

Airlines are already adjusting their pricing ahead of the busy season.

WATCH BELOW: Summer travel costs are rising. Here's how to save.

Summer travel costs are rising. Here's how to save.

SPECIAL SECTION: Search for the lowest gas in your area

"We're already seeing airlines raising air fares by 10 and 20 percent," said Clint Henderson, managing editor of news at The Points Guy travel website.

For travelers planning international trips, the sticker shock is real. One traveler heading overseas told WPTV on Tuesday that the costs are becoming something they have learned to accept.

"We're going to Ireland for a month in the summer," the traveler said.

"Do you worry about air fares?" WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny asked the traveler.

"You know, I'm starting to get used to it at this stage," the traveler told WPTV.

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Henderson said flexibility is one of the most powerful tools available to budget-conscious travelers.

"Add flexibility to your schedule, if you can adjust by one or two days on either side of the trip, and you can go to a destination that may be cheaper, you can save a lot of money that way," Henderson said.

For those who have been collecting travel rewards, now may be the right moment to use them.

"I work at The Points Guy, so I will tell you if you've been stockpiling points and miles; now is the time to burn them," Henderson said.

Driving is not offering much relief either.

Florida is transitioning to its less expensive winter-blend gasoline formula, but not everyone is confident the change will make a meaningful difference at the pump. Alex Fernandez, the owner of West Palm Gas, described the current pricing environment in stark terms.

"The biggest I've seen in a long time, we've talked a lot about it, it's not something we like to see, it doesn't make us happy, there's no bonus," Fernandez said.

Travel experts recommend shopping around and comparing prices before finalizing any summer travel plans.

WPTV

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