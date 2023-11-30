Stuart, Fort Pierce officials meet with Brightline to discuss Treasure Coast station

STUART, Fla. — Two Treasure Coast cities are taking another step toward getting a Brightline station.

Stuart and Fort Pierce officials confirmed to WPTV that they met separately Wednesday with Brightline to discuss plans for a future station on the Treasure Coast.

According to Brightline's Request for Proposal (RPF), the private passenger rail company planned to meet with everyone planning to submit a proposal ahead of the submission deadline.

"It gave an opportunity for us to find out from Brightline what their interest was and what they would like to see," Stuart City Manager Mike Mortell said.

WPTV Stuart City Manager Mike Mortell explains why he believes his city should be home to a Brightline station.

Mortell said Stuart is looking at two potential locations for a future station, one being by the courthouse and the other being at the Martin County Fairgrounds.

The St. Lucie County Transportation and Planning Organization previously told WPTV Fort Pierce is eyeing the old depot lot behind the Sunrise Theater and the former H.D. King Plant on the waterfront.

However, Mortell said the RFP poses several questions all applicants will need to answer when they submit their final plans.

"Do we own the land or are we going to try to acquire the land?" Mortell said. "Is it going to be for development or transportation?"

Travel Here's where a Brightline station might be located in Martin County Jon Shainman

Mortell said the goal of meeting with Brightline is to figure out what the company is looking for to better tailor the city's plan. He hopes that will put the city in a better position to win Brightline's vote for a future station.

"And as you might imagine, it's significantly important to me representing the city of Stuart because we now have the trains coming through Stuart anyway, so we need the station to make up for any inconvenience," Mortell said.

WPTV asked people in Stuart where they'd like to see a future station.

Michael Schulman said he'd like to see a stop in Stuart.

"I'm retired, so it would be for pleasure, fun," Schulman said.

WPTV Fiona DePhillips, Reese Habicht and Zoe Berry talk to WPTV about where they would like to see a Brightline station on the Treasure Coast.

Kate Mead, however, said she'd rather see it in Fort Pierce.

"I think Stuart is already too crowded," Mead said. "I've seen so much change, and I just think they're kind of overdoing this little town where it was meant to stay quaint."

Fiona DePhillips said she'd like a station in Stuart.

"I take the Brightline a lot with my family, and driving down to West Palm is kind of a pain," DePhillips said.

Her friend, Zoe Berry, agreed.

"Having it five minutes from your house, that would be so much more convenient," Berry said.

Reese Habicht, however, disagreed.

"It's a little selfish, but I want to keep Stuart a small-town vibe and make Fort Pierce the bigger, central spot," Habicht said.

Brightline is giving applicants until Dec. 22 to submit a proposal.