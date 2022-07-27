Watch Now
Spirit, Frontier end merger bid, paving way for JetBlue deal

JetBlue bids all-cash offer of $3.7 billion
Spirit and JetBlue planes pass on runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, July 7, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Spirit and JetBlue planes pass on runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, July 7, 2022
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 17:00:24-04

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed Wednesday to abandon their merger proposal, opening the way for JetBlue Airways to acquire Spirit.

Spirit, the largest budget carrier in the United States, said it was still in discussions with JetBlue "and expects to provide a further update in the near future."

The decision by Spirit and Frontier to terminate their deal was announced while Spirit shareholders were still voting on the proposal. It was apparent that despite the support of Spirit's board, shareholders were prepared to reject the Frontier deal.

The Frontier offer was worth more than $2.6 billion in cash and stock, far short of JetBlue's all-cash bid of $3.7 billion.

