Spirit Airlines to begin nonstop flights from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City

Airline offering discounted fares through Feb. 8
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 13:43:13-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Spirit Airlines announced Thursday they will begin offering a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City starting this month.

The nonstop flights from Palm Beach County to the resort city will begin Dec. 15.

The South Florida-based airline is celebrating its return to PBI with discounted fares starting at $50 one-way for travel to and from PBI and ACY.

The $50 one-way fares are valid with a 14-day advance purchase through Feb. 8. 2023 but are not available on Fridays or Sundays.

PBIA now offers about 50 nonstop flights to airports across the U.S.

