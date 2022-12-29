Watch Now
Southwest passengers say airline 'very apologetic' following days of cancellations

'I've always flown them," flyer Allie Enax says. 'I probably still will."
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags amongst hundreds of others at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Harmon said her family's initial Southwest flight was canceled on Christmas so they rebooked on American Airlines, although Southwest still shipped their bags to Midway. "We rebooked ourselves," she said. "I figure we can deal with refunds and all of that when we get back." She was searching for her own bag, which contains medication for her young son.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 29, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It seemed to be as close to normal as it could get for Southwest Airlines passengers on Thursday at Palm Beach International Airport.

This comes after the beleaguered airline said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after canceling about two-thirds of its scheduled flights in recent days.

Bob and Marita Willis arrived in West Palm Beach on a Southwest flight from Atlanta.

"They were very apologetic about what has happened to them over the last couple of days," Marita Willis said.

The last couple of days has been described as a meltdown for Southwest, which encountered thousands of cancellations when the holiday winter storm all but shut down the airline's scheduling system.

Airline passengers at PBIA on Thursday offered their views on what happened.

"I feel like it should be fixed by now, but I feel like it's been going on, it should be better now, like, 'get it together,'" traveler Allie Enax said. "I've always flown them. I probably still will."

"I would definitely fly Southwest again," Bob Willis said. "I know they need to take care of their problems."

Meanwhile, the airline is working to apologize, refund and compensate the thousands of travelers whose holiday was impacted by the calamity.

